MANILA — The Philippines has deported seven Chinese nationals who were offloaded from their ship off Tacloban after they were reported to be allegedly involved in crimes in their homeland, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Saturday.

The foreigners were reported to Guangzhou, China last Thursday, April 6, the BI said.

The Philippine Coast Guard initially took custody of the seven Chinese nationals after the Chinese embassy in the country reported that they allegedly committed some crimes in their homeland.

They were offloaded last March 31 from their ship Kai Da 899 that broke down near Suluan Island in Eastern Samar in January and was later anchored at the Tacloban port.

They were subsequently turned over to the BI, which said that the 7 Chinese crew members failed to provide proper documents and that the investigation revealed their fishing vessel "was a supply boat contrary to what was initially reported."

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, in a statement released by his agency, said the foreigners intended to "circumvent" the processes at immigration, adding that their presence in the Philippines posed a risk to the public interest.

"We have included their names in the BI's blacklist, effectively barring them from re-entering the country," said Tansingco.

RELATED VIDEO