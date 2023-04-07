Pinoys flock to Diocesan Shrine of Jesus the Divine Word for 'Siete Palabras'

Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Many Catholic faithful went to the Diocesan Shrine of Jesus the Divine Word in Quezon City, where traditional church services were given like the Seven Last Words of Jesus or the “Siete Palabras” on Good Friday.

Seven individuals were chosen to share their stories depicting the seven last words of Jesus Christ.

The traditional celebration of the Lord's Passion was also held.

During the veneration of the cross, devotees were not allowed to do the traditional act of kissing the crucified image of Jesus Christ as part of COVID-19 protocols.

Instead, devotees just bowed their head in front of the image.

Hundreds of devotees attended the activities.

After the celebration of the Lord's Passion, the procession of the Sto. Entierro followed.

The procession traversed the street around the Christ the King Mission Seminary.

Among those who joined the procession was Lydia Postrero, who said she was grateful for the good weather.

“Masaya po sa pakiramdam,” Postrero said.

The procession was followed by the devotion to our sorrowful mother — a prayer to the Virgin Mary commemorating the seven sorrows of Mama Mary.

The prayer was followed by the traditional wake of Jesus which will last until midnight.

Fr. Ronnie Crisostomo, the rector of the Diocesan Shrine of Jesus the Divine Word, said the number of parishioners and devotees who participated in the Lenten events can now be compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“Halos pareho na I’m saying in terms of number at nakita ko rin 'yung sigasig na nila na parang uhaw ng konti ng mga nakagawiang gawain pagka-Holy Week," Crisostomo said.

"[Yung] mga procession, mga devotion, makikita mo na bumalik na sila, I mean, hopefully na nagkakaroon na sila nang sigla ulit,” he added.

Crisostomo prayed for the courage of the Catholic faithful to return to church and continue their traditions, not only during this Holy Week but also throughout all Catholic traditions.

“Sana magkaroon na sila ng tapang na bumalik I would say sa mga gawain natin sa simbahan at 'yung practice of our faith,” he adds.

Meanwhile, the Church urged devotees to join the Easter Vigil tomorrow which will commence in the evening until midnight of Black Saturday.

The Easter Vigil is the preparation for the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.