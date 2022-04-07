Home  >  News

IATF approves use of rapid antigen tests for inbound travelers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 11:19 AM

Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Inbound travelers may now present rapid antigen test results for entry protocols as long as the test was performed by health care professionals, Malacañang said on Thursday. 

Previously, the COVID-19 task force only approved laboratory-based antigen test results from inbound passengers. 

The new policy now covers rapid antigen tests made in health care facilities, pharmacies, clinics "or other similar establishments from the country of origin of the traveller," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said. 

Aside from this. the pandemic task force also recognized the COVID-19 vaccine certificates of Bangladesh, Mexico, Panama, and Slovak Republic for entry protocols and interzonal and intrazonal movement. 

This is on top of other countries' vaccine cards that the task force earlier approved. 

Philippines reopened to all fully vaccinated travelers this month, as the government aimed to revive the pandemic-battered economy. 

The COVID-19 task force no longer required foreigners to present entry exemption document as long as they comply with visa and immigration requirements, as well as an acceptable proof of vaccination. 

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  COVID19   coronavirus   Malacanang   IATF   inbound travelers   antigen test   Philippines now accepting rapid antigen test results   Philippines entry protocol  