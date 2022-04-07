Foreign nationals arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on February 10, 2022, the first day the country reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Inbound travelers may now present rapid antigen test results for entry protocols as long as the test was performed by health care professionals, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Previously, the COVID-19 task force only approved laboratory-based antigen test results from inbound passengers.

The new policy now covers rapid antigen tests made in health care facilities, pharmacies, clinics "or other similar establishments from the country of origin of the traveller," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

Aside from this. the pandemic task force also recognized the COVID-19 vaccine certificates of Bangladesh, Mexico, Panama, and Slovak Republic for entry protocols and interzonal and intrazonal movement.

This is on top of other countries' vaccine cards that the task force earlier approved.

Philippines reopened to all fully vaccinated travelers this month, as the government aimed to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

The COVID-19 task force no longer required foreigners to present entry exemption document as long as they comply with visa and immigration requirements, as well as an acceptable proof of vaccination.

