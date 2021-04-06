Man punished with ‘pumping’ for quarantine violation was looking for water, says partner

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — An alleged curfew violator in General Trias city, Cavite, who died after allegedly being made to do 300 rounds of a pumping exercise was only outdoors because he was looking for water, his partner said Wednesday.

Darren Peñaredondo died after going into comatose on Saturday, April 3, according to his family in a now-viral post.

"Balak niya pong bumili ng tubig kaya lang po sarado na ang biilhan niya ng tubig, kaya maghahanap na lang po sana siya ng kahit anong maiinom tulad ng softdrinks," Reichelyn Balce told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(He only planned to buy water but the store was closed so he was looking for anything to do drink like softdrinks.)

"Ang kwento niya po sa'kin pinag-exercise po sila. Siguro po sobrang hirap, kasi di na po siya nakakalakad nu'ng umuwi siya dito. Akay-akay na po siya. Hindi naman po sa iniinda, sinasabi niya sa'kin na mahina yung puso niya."

(He told me they were told to exercise. It was probably hard, because he couldn't walk when he got home. Somebody was helping him to walk. He said his heart was weak.)

The police chief of General Trias has denied imposing physical exercise to quarantine violators, said Philippine National Police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana.

"We will take his word for that. He even claimed they provided assistance to the victim's family to bring him to the different hospitals," he said.

"But if there are witnesses to the contrary, the PNP in the region will be there to get their side for the conduct of investigation."

Balce said police brought Peñaredondo to the hospital at around 5 a.m., Saturday and went around looking for medical facilities with an intensive care unit.

"Nagpalipat-lipat pa po kami kasi naghanap pa po kami ng may ICU hanggang makabalik po kami ulit sa pinanggalingan namin na ospital bandang ala-1 ng hapon," she said.

(We went to different hospitals because we were looking for one with an ICU until we returned to the first one at around 1 p.m.)

Peñaredondo died between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, she added.

His family will discuss whether to file charges against local authorities once they take to Peñaredondo's remains to Bicol, Balce said.

The local government helped financially and assisted in accomplishing travel requirements, she said.

Authorities have ordered an investigation into Peñaredondo's death, with the PNP saying it was open to to any probe.