Vice President Leni Robredo speaks at the Robredo-Pangilinan Grand People's Rally held at the Rizal Provicial Capitol Grounds on Tuesday. (VP Leni Robredo Facebook)

ANTIPOLO CITY – Vice President Leni Robredo's campaign rally in Antipolo on Tuesday was drenched by continuous rainfall from morning until early evening.

During Robredo's speech she called on supporters to help locals affected by the continuous rain.

"Kanina po nasa likod ako, mino-monitor ko may mga lugar dito sa Rizal na bumaha na, 'yung nakita ko po kanina, sa Daraitan sa Tanay," she said.

(While I was waiting at the back, I was monitoring areas in Rizal and found that Daraitan in Tanay was already flooded.)

"Pagtulung-tulungan natin 'yung mga apektado ng bahang ito."

(Let's work together to help those who have been flooded.)

Robredo did not win the vice presidential position in Rizal back in 2016 but said that despite her loss here, her immediate and active response to disasters in the area is part of her "resibo (receipts)" of work delivered during her 6 years as vice president.

"Bawat sakuna, alam ito ng mga binibisita natin sa Rodriguez, sa San Mateo, sa Cainta, 'pag bagyo o sunog o anumang sakuna halos kami po napakaaga naming pumunta dito para gumawa ng relief operations," Robredo told the crowd.

(Every disaster, we have been here for relief operations. Those we have delivered to in Rodriguez, San Mateo, and Cainta know this.)

Robredo promised the Rizal crowd the same service, if elected president.

"Ito ang ipinapangako namin ni Senator Kiko sa inyo: isang gobyernong tutugon agad sa pangangailangan niyo. Isang gobyerno na hindi n'yo na kailangang hanapin," Robredo said.

"Isang gobyerno na hindi n'yo na kailangang magmakaawa na tulungan kayo kasi oras na kailangan ninyo, nandiyan agad kami."

(This is what Senator Kiko and I can promise you: A government that will be there to answer your needs. You will not have to seek us out, not beg for our help. The moment you need us, we will be there.)

A low pressure area combined with the shear line and intertropical convergence zone brought rain across the Philippines on Tuesday.

Heavy flooding and landslides were reported in parts of Mindanao, as bad weather is expected to persist until the weekend.

Robredo urged upon the audience to work together to help those affected by the weather.

"Ganun naman ag pusong 'kakampink', 'di ba? Nagtutulungan kapag nangangailangan," she said.

(Isn't that how 'kakampink' are? We help each other when in need.)