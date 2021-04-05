Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano gets vaccination for COVID-19

MANILA—Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano on Monday said he has been vaccinated against COVID-19 with the China-based Sinovac jab, along with government frontliners, senior citizens and adults with comorbidities.

"I urge all Taguigeños to register through Taguig Registry for Access and Citizen Engagement (Trace) to secure your vaccination," he said in a statement.

Cayetano said the city government is expecting additional vaccines from AstraZeneca, Covovax, Covaxin, and Moderna "to arrive by the third quarter of the year."

"This will help the City in achieving its aim of fully inoculating the Taguig citizenry," he said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno confirmed being vaccinated on Sunday.

Governors, mayors and village chiefs were moved up in the country's vaccination priority list, a Department of the Interior and Local Government official earlier said.

Undersecretary Epimaco Densing told ANC that officials will "not need to jump the gun," because they have been upgraded in the priority list of the vaccination program.

