Government employees process their biometric information including fingerprint, iris scan, and photograph as they register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at the Universidad De Manila on May 24, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday said he has filed a resolution seeking to investigate "arrogant and snobbish" government workers as he argued that such attitude creates "an atmosphere of fear and mistrust" in public institutions.

Senator Raffy Tulfo wants snobbish government workers investigated, as he eyes to file an "Anti-Taray Bill":



"Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan." pic.twitter.com/njwXoYPA6H — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 5, 2023

The probe would aid the crafting of an “Anti-Taray” law that would impose tougher penalties on government workers found guilty of misconduct, harassment, and even human rights violations.

“Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para makipagtransaksyon. Ang empleyado ng gobyerno dapat ay pasensyoso at nagseserbisyo, hindi nagsusuplado!” Tulfo said.

Tulfo explained that the bill stemmed from complaints he got from Filipinos allegedly "insulted, humiliated, and shouted at" by government workers.

Tulfo said that government workers should treat the Filipino public as their "boss" since their compensation are being paid for by the citizens.

Under the proposal, sanctions against rude and snobbish government workers would include dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public office.

RELATED VIDEO