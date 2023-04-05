MANILA -- Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Wednesday said he has filed a resolution seeking to investigate "arrogant and snobbish" government workers as he argued that such attitude creates "an atmosphere of fear and mistrust" in public institutions.
The probe would aid the crafting of an “Anti-Taray” law that would impose tougher penalties on government workers found guilty of misconduct, harassment, and even human rights violations.
“Panahon na upang maparusahan ang mga kawani ng gobyerno na nambabastos, namamahiya, naninigaw at kumakawawa sa mga kababayan natin na pumupunta sa kanilang tanggapan para makipagtransaksyon. Ang empleyado ng gobyerno dapat ay pasensyoso at nagseserbisyo, hindi nagsusuplado!” Tulfo said.
Tulfo explained that the bill stemmed from complaints he got from Filipinos allegedly "insulted, humiliated, and shouted at" by government workers.
Tulfo said that government workers should treat the Filipino public as their "boss" since their compensation are being paid for by the citizens.
Under the proposal, sanctions against rude and snobbish government workers would include dismissal from service and perpetual disqualification from public office.
RELATED VIDEO
Senate, senator, Raffy Tulfo, anti taray bill, government office, public service, ANC, ANC promo