DFA consular offices in NCR Plus to remain closed due to strict lockdown

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs on Sunday said its consular offices in Metro Manila and nearby areas would remain closed due to the extended strict lockdown until April 11.

President Rodrigo Duterte had extended the enhance community quarantine in the designated NCR Plus bubble, composed of the capital region, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, to curb the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases.

Due to this, the DFA said its consular offices in Metro Manila, Antipolo, Dasmariñas, Malolos and San Pablo would remain closed.

Passport and authentication applications scheduled prior to the lockdown will be accommodated beginning from the week after the ECQ is lifted, the DFA added.

Emails will be sent to concerned passport and authentication applicants with their new appointment schedule.

"We again advise that schedules may still be subject to change if current ECQ restrictions continue or when local governments and mall partners which host these COs (consular offices) implement restrictions on access," the agency said as it urged the public to keep updated via its website.