Ten people detained for various crimes escaped a detention facility in Pasay City on Holy Monday.

Initial police reports said 3 of the prisoners broke the iron fence of the Malibay Detention Facility, Barangay 152, at 4:30 a.m. The 10 detainees then overpowered the duty jailer and took his service firearms, money and the keys to the jail before escaping.

Police said the 10 are facing carjacking, robbery and narcotics charges.

A manhunt operation is ongoing.

More details to follow.