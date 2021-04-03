COVID-hit Philippine Orthopedic Center suspends outpatient services, ER still open

Philippine Orthopedic Center Facebook page



Hospital appeals for PPE, face mask donations

MANILA - The Philippine Orthopedic Center announced Saturday it would close outpatient services for the meantime while its emergency room would remain open for orthopedic patients after over a hundred of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Quezon City hospital said it would accommodate consultations through its Facebook page as it adjusts its operations.

The number of its staff who tested positive for the novel coronavirus also climbed to 117 from 110 reported Friday night, the announcement read. POC's frontliners earlier sought isolation because of this.

"The Philippine Orthopedic Center has been servicing patients despite the lockdown for over a year. With a range of outpatients between 350 to 450 a day, and the increasing positivity rate of COVID patients, 117 out of 180 swabbed staff turned positive," the statement read.

POC's elective surgeries, meanwhile, will be put on hold, while its staff will work on an adjusted schedule.

The hospital also emphasized that it would help facilitate quarantine for its staff who are in need through the Department of Health's (DOH) One Hospital Command Center.

As of Saturday, a total of 216 patients are confined in the hospital. They are also caring for 12 COVID-19 patients. Its service areas and offices have already been disinfected, they said.

"As of April 2, 36 have been facilitated admission in quarantine centers. This is over the 40 allotted beds POC can accommodate for its own staff," the POC said.

PPE, FACE MASK DONATIONS

The POC also appealed for additional personal protective equipment (PPE) and face mask donations, saying its staff would need to practice double masking as a precaution for rising COVID-19 cases among them.

"POC will continue with its mandate as a specialty hospital for orthopedic care even during this difficult time," the hospital said.

The country is battling a new surge of COVID-19 infections, with Friday's cases rising to over 15,000, the highest daily jump in new infections since the pandemic reached the Philippines over a year ago.

Many hospitals in Metro Manila already declared full capacity, with intensive care units and COVID-dedicated facilities in the region hitting high to critical levels reminiscent of last year's peak.

The health department on Friday night said 17 hospitals directly under it remains "operational" amid reports that some hospitals already suspended operations due to a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections.

The agency said it is also providing support for health care workers "by facilitating hospital or isolation facility admission."

"The DOH... continues to augment hospital resources by downloading funds to the hospitals for hiring of additional personnel, purchase of medicines, and referral of patients to the appropriate facility," it said.