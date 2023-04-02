Job applicants take shelter from the rain as they line up outside the Luneta Seafarer’s Center in Manila on October 6, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Joint Manning Group (JMG) on Sunday said it welcomes the decision of the European Commission to continue recognizing seafarer certificates issued in the Philippines.

In a statement, JMG said it has long been advocating the importance of building "a trusted Philippine brand of seafarers and officers".

"As the largest single nationality of seafarers serving the world’s shipping fleets, the JMG has been advocating the importance of building and continuously improving a trusted Philippine brand of seafarers and officers who reflect the highest standards of quality training, education, and professionalism," it said.

JMG also said it has been working on institutionalizing the changes needed in improving the system of training and education of seafarers in the country.

The European Union earlier said it will continue to recognize certificates of Filipino seafarers, saying the Philippines has made "serious" developments to comply with maritime labor requirements.

EU said its transport commission "intends to provide the Philippines with technical assistance to further improve its education, training and certification system for seafarers, as was also discussed between EU President Ursula von der Leyen" and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last December.

Marcos in February said the Philippine maritime industry's development is a top priority of his administration.

Following the EU decision, Marcos Jr. said his administration would continue to find solutions to further improve the Philippines’ maritime industry, after the European Commission deferred its decision to decertify maritime standards and seafarer trainings from the Southeast Asian country.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople said that the government expects that number to rise after the Philippines secured the continued certification of the European Commission.

The demand of Filipino seafarers will further skyrocket should the Philippines legislate a magna carta for seafarers, she said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the decision by the European Commission, adding that the extension comes with conditions for the Philippines to meet and comply with its commitments to improve the process and implementation of the Philippine maritime education, training and certification (METC) system.

The DFA has assured that the government has viewed the inspections, verifications and evaluations conducted by the European Commission, through the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA), constructively.

The European Mobility and Transport Commission last December warned that Filipino seafarers will be banned from working in the regional bloc's jurisdiction if the Philippines did not comply with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for seafarers.

Around 50,000 Filipino seafarers working in European vessels were at risk of losing their jobs because of the country's repeated failure to pass the European Maritime Safety Agency.

RELATED VIDEO