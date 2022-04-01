MANILA—The UniTeam tandem of presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte (Lakas-CMD) held a miting de avance with OFWs in the Philippines and in 35 countries abroad, ahead of the month-long overseas voting.

The program was held at a hotel in Pasay City on Friday, with OFW participants abroad attending via virtual conference and the tandem discussing their platform for OFWs.

Marcos highlighted the UniTeam’s push for job creation for OFWs, who no longer wish to be parted from loved ones and want the option of staying here at home.

Bongbong Marcos says best example of UniTeam campaign slogan of national unity is the unity and compassion shown by OFWs to fellow Filipinos who find themselves in difficult situations and crises abroad.#Halalan2022



UniTeam senatorial bets were also present at the event, and were given 2 minutes each to address attendees.

OFW participants included those in Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Brunei, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Cambodia, Taiwan, Turkey, Cyprus, Switzerland, France, Russia, Armenia, Spain, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Dubai, UAE, Italy, Canada, UK, and the US.

Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Marcos’ party, claimed the event was the first of its scale in Philippine politics.

There are 1.7 million registered overseas voters for the upcoming polls which will start on April 10 abroad.

