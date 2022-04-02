Persons deprived of liberty (PDL) get inoculated with AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine inside the Quezon City Jail on March 12, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The health department is planning to deploy "social mobilizers" to improve COVID-19 vaccination in areas with still low coverage, an official said on Saturday.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said vaccinations in houses and workplaces are still ongoing but this may not be enough to boost the COVID-19 inoculation rate.

"Ang nakita natin ay magkaroon tayo ng social mobilizers. Ibig sabihin bago pumunta sa house-to-house, kailangan may magi-inform sa mga community, ano 'yung mga side effect, bisa, para makumbinse sila magpabakuna," she explained.

This will be done next week in areas with a low vaccination rate. The DOH will do this in partnership with UNICEF, she added.

Among those still lagging in terms of COVID-19, she said, are the following:

- Bangsamoro Region

- Soccsksargen

- Mimaropa

- Bicol Region

- Central and Eastern Visayas

- Zamboanga Peninsula

- Northern Mindanao

'HUGE' CHALLENGE FOR VAXX TARGET

Asked if the country could achieve 100 percent full vaccination for the target population by the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term in June, she said it would be difficult but government could try.

The country has fully vaccinated 67 million of its eligible population, she said, far from the target 90 million.

"Aaralin natin 'yan with much difficulty. Kailangan natin i-push. Napakalaki ng ating challenge. . . Mahihirapan pero titingnan natin kung ano pa yung puwede nating gawin," Cabotaje said.

"After the Holy Week, we will have more special vaccination days sa areas na may mababang uptake."