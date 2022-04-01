A Muslim performs a Dhuhr or a midday prayer inside the Golden Mosque in Globo de Oro, Quiapo, Manila during Ramadan last April 2021. ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - The Bangsamoro mufti has declared that the start of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

The Ulama of Darul Ifta headed by Bangsamoro Mufti Abuharaira Udasan made the announcement on Friday after assigned groups performed moonsighting.

"The result of the moonsighting is that the moon crescent has not been sighted," the Bangsamoro mufti said.

"Based on this, the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta has decided that the beginning of Ramadan will be on Sunday, 3rd of April, 2022."

Different countries vary in their declaration of the start of Ramadan since it depends on lunar sighting in each respective location: "Fast when you see it (the crescent of Ramadan) and break the fast when you see it (the crescent of Shawwal)."

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by 1.7 billion Muslims across the world through fasting and praying.

During this holy month, Muslims, from sunrise to sunset, refrain from eating and drinking, with some exceptions, especially for those who have health problems. Muslims also abstain from smoking and engaging in any sexual activity.

Meanwhile, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.