Manila Archdiocese to commemorate Holy Thursday in line with 500th anniversary of Christianity in PH

MANILA—The Archdiocese of Manila on Wednesday said it will commemorate Maundy Thursday by washing the feet of 4 persons at the Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper.

This is in line also with this year's celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines and the Year of Missio ad gentes, according to the archdiocese, and also to support missionaries to Asia and to the rest of the world.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila, will wash the feet of Fr. Geoffrey Eborda Jr., OSA, friar of the Augustinians, who first brought the Gospel to the Philippines; Ruzzel Ramos, full-time catechist of the Catechetical Foundation of the Manila Archdiocese; Romain Garry Lazaro, social media staff of the Manila Cathedral; and Sr. Venus Marie Pegar, SFX, a consecrated member of the Sisters of St. Francis Xavier, a religious congregation established by Bishop Alexandre Cardot of Yangon in Myanmar.

"Bishop Broderick Pabillo will wash her (Pegar) feet in order to express our closeness and solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Myanmar, in their struggle for democracy and peace," the archdiocese said, referring to the country's current situation where more than 500 have been killed in protests against the Myanmar military for taking over its government.

Due to the imposed curfew in Metro Manila, the Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Thursday at the Manila Cathedral will be at 3 p.m.

The national quincentennial celebration of the First Easter Mass in the Philippines on April 4, 2021, will kick off the Catholic Church’s celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines (500 YOC) with all parishes all over the Philippines observing the simultaneous opening of the Jubilee Year.

Designated churches in every diocese will have Jubilee churches where the Jubilee doors will be opened.

The closing activity of the Jubilee year will be held on April 18-22, 2022 for the Second National Mission Congress in Cebu City where the Papal Legate or personal representative of the Pope will be invited.

