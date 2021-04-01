Gov't troops raid marijuana plantation in Sulu

Soldiers uproot marijuana plants. Handout photo

Governmeng troops raided a marijuana plantation estimated to contain P760,000 worth of marijuana plants in Barangay Masjid Punjungan, Kalingalang Caluang, Sulu on Wednesday.

The raid was a follow-up operation in connection with their March 26 raid on two marijuana plantations in Kalingalang Caluang, Sulu, according to 4th Marine Bigade and Naval Task Group Sulu Commander Col. Hernanie Songano.

"Yesterday, we've found three sites that are located at Brgy Masjid Punjungan covering more or less one hectare of fully grown marijuana and is allegedly owned by a certain Jaju," said Songano.

Last week, the same joint operating forces seized around P80,000 worth of shabu and have seized marijuana plantations worth around P21 million in Kalingalang Caluang.

Joint Task Force Sulu commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales commended the Marines and other agencies in the second district of Sulu for their efforts.

"All in all six sites of marijuana plantations were raided by our marines for the first quarter of 2021. Definitely, this will have an enduring effect on the peace and order of the province," said Gonzales.

