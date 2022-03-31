PNP: 102 towns, cities in BARMM are areas of concern in May 9 polls

COTABATO CITY (UPDATED/CORRECTED) - The regional police of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have identified 99 towns (not 102 as initially reported) and 3 cities in the region as areas of concern in the coming May 9 elections.

Of the number, 16 towns and 2 cities were placed under the red category, another 50 towns under the yellow category, 34 are in the orange category, while 17 other towns were put in the green category.

Most of the red-category areas are in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao, and Basilan because of the presence of some threat groups, BARMM regional police director BGen. Arthur Cabalona said.

Other places were also placed under yellow due to serious armed threat posed by different groups in their localities.

“We have identified areas of concern based on our records and based on the prevailing situation on the ground. As far as we are concern these are our data, this can be changed anytime depending on the situation,” Cabalona said.

Areas under the Red Category are as follows:

MAGUINDANAO

Rajah Buayan

Sultan sa Barongis

Datu Hoffer Ampatuan

Datu Piang

Datu Salibo

Datu Saudi Ampatuan

Datu Unsay

Mamasapano

Shariff Aguak

Shariff Saydona Mustapha

LANAO DEL SUR

Butig

Tubaran

Malabang

Marawi City

BASILAN

Al Barka

Sumisip

Ungkaya Pukan

City of Lamitan

About 6,500 police officers will be deployed in different parts of BARMM on election day.

BARMM police also reported 32 violations in the region since the Comelec gun ban was implemented last January, with 30 individuals arrested and 42 firearms confiscated.

— report by Lerio Bompat

