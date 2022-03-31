PNP: 102 towns, cities in BARMM are areas of concern in May 9 polls

COTABATO CITY (UPDATED/CORRECTED) - The regional police of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have identified 99 towns (not 102 as initially reported) and 3 cities in the region as areas of concern in the coming May 9 elections.
Of the number, 16 towns and 2 cities were placed under the red category, another 50 towns under the yellow category, 34 are in the orange category, while 17 other towns were put in the green category.
Most of the red-category areas are in the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao, and Basilan because of the presence of some threat groups, BARMM regional police director BGen. Arthur Cabalona said.
Other places were also placed under yellow due to serious armed threat posed by different groups in their localities.
“We have identified areas of concern based on our records and based on the prevailing situation on the ground. As far as we are concern these are our data, this can be changed anytime depending on the situation,” Cabalona said.
Areas under the Red Category are as follows:
MAGUINDANAO
- Rajah Buayan
- Sultan sa Barongis
- Datu Hoffer Ampatuan
- Datu Piang
- Datu Salibo
- Datu Saudi Ampatuan
- Datu Unsay
- Mamasapano
- Shariff Aguak
- Shariff Saydona Mustapha
LANAO DEL SUR
- Butig
- Tubaran
- Malabang
- Marawi City
BASILAN
- Al Barka
- Sumisip
- Ungkaya Pukan
- City of Lamitan
About 6,500 police officers will be deployed in different parts of BARMM on election day.
BARMM police also reported 32 violations in the region since the Comelec gun ban was implemented last January, with 30 individuals arrested and 42 firearms confiscated.
