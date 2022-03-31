Pacquiao: Marcos Jr. will erase cases on family's ill-gotten wealth, tax dues

Iloilo Governor Art Defensor and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas warmly received PROMDI standard bearer Senator Manny Pacquiao on Thursday in the province.

Defensor and Treñas are both openly supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Still, they assured the public that every candidate is welcome to campaign in their province, which has more than 1.6 million voters.

They also stressed something about their fellow Ilonggo voters.

"May tiwala ako na ang mga kababayan ko dito, ay magaling, marunong pumili ng kanilang kandidato," Defensor said.

Pacquiao, meanwhile, said he will visit other parts of Iloilo province to personally explain his platform of government to the people.

Aside from promising a better government, he also wants to stop a possible return to power of another Marcos.

"Gustong gusto nila makabalik bakit? Unang una abswelto sila sa ano nila sa gobyerno sa taxes, pangalawa ito ang talagang nakikita kong goal pag sila nabalik sa power, yung mga nakadispute na ari-arian, gold deposit, lahat 'yan malilinis na yan, pwede na matransfer sa sariling account nila sa personal account nila,” Pacquiao alleged.

"Sila ang magiging wealthiest family in the world kasi malilinis nila eh."

Pacquiao believes the government needs to have a strong political will to successfully collect the P203 billion estate tax liability of the Marcos family.

The retired boxing champion meantime, warned the citizenry of a possible martial law return if Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wins the presidential race.

"Sinasabi ko sa inyo malaki ang posibilidad na magkaron kayo ng martial law uli. Sige kung yan ang gusto ninyo yan, iboto nyo. Pagdating sa– at the end of the day, ang sarili nyo ang siyang sisihin nyo," Pacquiai warned.

Pacquiao’s running mate, House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza, is also determined to block a possible Marcos-Duterte leadership.

Atienza, who is still recuperating from knee surgery, said he is now “seriously considering” backing out of the vice presidential derby.

He is also willing to support the candidacy of fellow vice-presidential contender, Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“Tito (Sotto) is another man I‘ve known a long time ago he’s a solid pro-lifer. He’s a defender of culture of life," Atienza said.

Still, the former Manila mayor said he will only bow out of the race if Senator Panfilo Lacson withdraws from the presidential race.

"I have not talked to Ping (Lacson) but when I learned that he was withdrawing or people are saying he should withdraw, I felt encouraged," Atienza said.

Asked if Lacson have told him that he is indeed withdrawing, Atienza said: "Something to that effect."

“I'm praying and hoping Ping he already know the realities of his political position. I hope he backs out too," he added.

But as long as Lacson continues his bid, he will also continue campaigning, Atienza said.