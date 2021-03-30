Gov. Hernandez: Laguna hospitals ‘getting full’ as COVID-19 cases surge

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Hospitals in Laguna are "getting full" due to rising COVID-19 cases, the provincial governor said Wednesday.

Laguna is included in the NCR Plus bubble, along with Metro Manila, Cavite, and Bulacan, which was placed under enhanced community quarantine until Easter Sunday.

"Medyo napupuno na po ang mga ospital natin. We have 9 provincial hospitals at continuous po ang monitoring dahil marami po talagang pasyente ang pumapasok," Laguna Governor Ramil Hernandez told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our hospitals are getting full. We have 9 provincial hospitals that we continuously monitor because there are many patients coming in.)

Some 2.7 million low-income families in the province will receive assistance from government for the weeklong strict lockdown, he added.

"Wala pa pong eksaktong petsa. Kailangan matanggap muna ng LGUs (local government units) ang pera. Ang local government handa iimplement agad yan," Hernandez said.

(There's no exact date yet. LGUs just need to receive the money. They are ready to hand them out immediately.)

"Bukod sa assistance na matatagap sa national government . . . Meron pa naman po tayong pondo na pwedeng i-suspend, pondo sa ibang programa ilipat sa mas urgent na bagay."

(Besides assistance from national government, we have funds we can suspend and transfer to more urgent measures.)

Hospitals in Metro Manila are projected to reach full capacity by the first week of April if government fails to slow down COVID-19 transmission.

Patients will then be referred to hospitals outside the capital region, officials earlier said.