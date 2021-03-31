DepEd apologizes over 'inappropriate' module that appeared to insult Mar Roxas



MANILA – The Department of Education's division office in Las Piñas has apologized over an "inappropriate content" in one of its Filipino learning modules, which went viral and drew criticism on social media for mentioning former senator Manuel "Mar" Roxas II.

A Twitter user recently posted photos of a Grade 6 Filipino module from a public school in the city, which contained the sentences "Pakitang-tao ang ginawa ni Mar Roxas" and "Mistulang basang-sisiw si Mar Roxas sa bidyo" in one of its activities.

(The sample sentences translate to "What Mar Roxas did was insincere" and "Mar Roxas looked lousy in the video.")

The module's content did not sit well with some netizens, who argued that it was propaganda against Roxas, an opposition figure.

In a statement, DepEd-Las Piñas confirmed that "such content was indeed part of the said module."

"The particular content was identified and was advised to be corrected. Unfortunately, the one that was printed was not the approved and final version of the SLM (self-learning module) and with this, we take full responsibility and accountability toward these lapses," it said.

"We would like to express our sincerest apology to the concerned individuals which may have been offended or harmed in any way by this incident," DepEd-Las Piñas added.

In October, the DepEd launched formal channels where the public can report errors in its learning modules.

– With a report from Kori Quintos, ABS-CBN News