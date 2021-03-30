Cagayan town logs 1st COVID-19 case after a year without infection

Santa Praxedes town in Cagayan recorded its first COVID-19 case after avoiding an infection for a year.

The town's health unit said in its Facebook page that an OFW who arrived from Saudi Arabia tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, after undergoing a swab test on Saturday, March 27.

The Filipino migrant worker reportedly tested negative for the virus in Manila so he was allowed to go home to Santa Praxedes. According to the rural health unit, he was exposed to the COVID-19 infected van driver.

He also had co-passengers in the van, but they went home to the towns of Abulug and Claveria.

The Santa Praxedes local government said no other resident in the town was exposed to the OFW since he was immediately sent to an isolation unit.

He is asymptomatic, the rural health unit said, and has been transferred to the DOH Community Isolation Unit in Tuguegarao City.

Santa Praxedes officials said they will be implementing strict quarantine protocols in the following days to avoid further COVID-19 transmission. — Report from Harris Julio

