PH logs more than 9,000 add’l COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day, highest number of active cases

Health workers administer COVID19 vaccine at the San Juan City Arena on March 30, 2021. The city government of San Juan has allocated 103 vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for 1,030 senior citizens, and 1,669 doses of SinoVac vaccines for health workers and adults with comorbidities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines logged 9,296 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the 5th straight day that new infections exceeded 9,000, raising the country's total to 741,181.

Its 124,680 active cases, which account for 16.8 percent of the cumulative total, is the highest recorded in a single day since the pandemic started.

The day's number of new cases is the 5th highest daily tally in the country. It does not include data from 9 laboratories that were unable to submit their test results on time.

With 5 additional fatalities recorded, the death toll went up to 13,191.

The number of recovered patients increased by 103 to 603,310.

Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces have been placed on enhanced community quarantine beginning Monday until April 4 to curb the alarming rise in new coronavirus infections.

