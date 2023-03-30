A tracker team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) served the arrest warrants against PRO-BARMM chief Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon (center) on Wednesday night. CIDG-BARMM



MANILA — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said on Thursday it arrested Bangsamoro police chief Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon for his alleged involvement in estafa cases.

A CIDG tracker team on Wednesday night served the arrest warrants issued by 2 Quezon City courts against Guyguyon for syndicated estafa charges.

Guyguyon did not resist arrest, according to police.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. ordered the termination of Guyguyon's designation as BARMM police chief effective March 29.

More details to follow.

