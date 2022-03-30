'Have mercy:' Cebu mom asks public to help search for teen daughter

18-year-old Jherica Lofranco Auman has been missing since March 22. Courtesy: Marifel Lofranco/Facebook

MANILA - A text message asking for help was Marifel Lofranco's last communication with her daughter Jherica Lofranco Auman, who went missing on March 22.

Now, Marifel is appealing to the public to help her locate Jherica, as cops in Cebu look for clues on the teen's whereabouts.

“Manawagan unta ko kung kinsay nakakita sa akong anak, unta nga magpahibawo sila sa iyang nahimutangan, kay naguol na ko diri. Dili na gyud lalim nga wala na ko’y tarong kaon, tulog. Maluoy intawon mo,” Lofranco said.

(To those who may have seen my daughter, please let us know where she is because this is making me very sad. I haven’t eaten or slept properly since she went missing. Please have mercy.)

Authorities in Cebu are still searching for the 18-year-old girl, who was reported missing to the police only on March 27, said Cebu provincial police director Col. Engelbert Santos.

Santos told ABS-CBN News that local police in Consolacion town was already probing the incident.

“Hanggang ngayon, wala pang information pero tuloy-tuloy po ‘yung paghahanap sa kanya. We’re just hoping na makikipag-cooperate ang pamilya,” he said in a phone interview.

(Until now, there is still no information but we are continuing the search for her. We’re just hoping that the family cooperates.)

Santos said they have received reports that the girl was last sighted in Lapu-Lapu City, but added that their information was still “very raw.”

Posts about Jherica’s disappearance have gone viral on social media, particularly that of her mother’s, Marifel Lofranco.

Lofranco told ABS-CBN News that a little after midnight on Sunday, five days after she last saw her daughter, she received messages from her asking for help.

She didn’t know the reason why her daughter sent a message, but she suspected that she was under threat.

Lofranco revealed that before her daughter went missing, she was asked to deliver some money to a certain “Griyego.”

When Auman's boyfriend tried to stop her, Lofranco said, she was allegedly threatened.

It was only after receiving messages from her daughter that Lofranco reported her missing daughter to the authorities and posted about it on social media.

They have also approached local media to report about the incident.