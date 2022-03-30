President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with key government officials at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 15, 2022. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said he would not be surprised if some police officers were involved in the disappearance of several missing sabungeros or cockfight enthusiasts.

In a taped address aired Wednesday, Duterte said there were always scalawags in any organization.

"I'm not surprised, I'm sure you are not also, na may mga krimen na hindi puwedeng mangyari kung walang participation ang police (there are crimes that will not happen if there's no participation of the police)," Duterte said.

Duterte's remark came after Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos assured him investigations into the disappearance of cockfighting aficionados were underway.

"I'm not saying na 'yung police na were named in the congressional investigations [are involved]. That would be too early," Duterte said.

"But in the past, if you go into the hindsight of things, sabi ko na noon na problematic talaga itong police. Sa karami kasi, sa karaming tao na i-supervise mo," he added.

(I said before that the police is really problematic because there are too many officers to supervise.)

Dozens of cockfighting enthusiasts have been reported missing since last year. During a Senate hearing last week, at least 2 policemen were implicated in the alleged abduction of an online cockfighting master agent in Laguna.

Carlos said the policemen had been placed in Camp Crame's holding unit.

"Hindi po namin titigilan hanggang hindi po natin natutukoy 'yung mga personalities behind this sa pagkawala ng mga sabungero," the PNP chief said.

(We will not stop until we identify the personalities behind the disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of RTVMalacanang

In his address, Duterte lamented that police officers had been a "headache" when he was Davao City mayor, adding they were either involved in domestic violence or indiscriminate firing.

"'Yung iba naman, talagang mga crime-oriented. Ibig sabihin, hindi pa na police 'yung mga p***, mga gago na talaga 'yan," he said.

(Others are really crime-oriented, meaning they are already delinquent before joining the police force.)

"But by and large, sabihin ko sa tao ngayon (I will say this now to the public), we have a good police in our country," he added.

Duterte has rejected calls to suspend e-sabong operations in the country due to the billions of pesos in revenues it gives the government.