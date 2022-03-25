Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga pulis na dawit sa kontrobersya sa e-sabong, inireklamo sa NBI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2022 08:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dalawang sabungero ang nagsampa ng reklamo sa NBI matapos mapanood ang imbestigasyon sa Senado. Dinukot umano sila ng mga pulis, ninakawan, at tinaniman pa ng droga. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 25 Marso 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   sabong   e sabong   NBI  