19 schools closed in Batangas amid Taal unrest

MANILA – The Department of Education has suspended classes in 19 schools in Batangas amid Taal Volcano’s unrest.

In a public briefing aired Wednesday, Education Secretary Leonor Briones told President Rodrigo Duterte that classes have been suspended in schools located in permanent danger zones.

“Mga 19 na schools nag-suspend na tayo ng classes dahil ang primary ano natin ay the protection of the children,” she said.

Briones also said some schools in Batangas are being used as evacuation centers.

“Mayroon din tayong mga schools ngayon na ginagawa na evacuation centers dito sa mga bayan, halimbawa, ng Agoncillo,” she added.

Taal Volcano was placed on Alert Level 3 on Saturday morning after its "main crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst," with plumes reaching as high as 1,500 meters, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Vice Chief of Staff Erickson Gloria said 968 of their personnel are ready to assist in humanitarian efforts for residents affected by Taal’s unrest.

Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Eduardo del Rosario, meanwhile, said there are 1,123 temporary shelters available for evacuees who may need it.

These houses are located in Ibaan and Talisay in Batangas, and in Tiaong and Sariaya in Quezon, he said.

Del Rosario also said there are also large evacuation centers for those fleeing the volcano’s wrath.

“Naglagay po tayo ng tatlong evacuation centers sa municipalities of Mataas Na Kahoy, Santa Teresita, at Alitagtag,” he said.