Taal Volcano was raised on Alert Level 3 in the morning of March 26, 2022 due to magmatic unrest. Melchor Zarate, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Taal Volcano was placed on Alert Level 3 on Saturday morning after its "main crater generated a short-lived phreatomagmatic burst," with plumes reaching as high as 1,500 meters, the Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology said.

Phivolcs said the phreatomagmatic burst was recorded at 7:22 a.m., with its nearly continuous activity accompanied by volcanic earthquake and infrasound signals.

LOOK: Smoke coming from Taal Volcano catches attention of residents here in San Nicolas, Batangas.



Phivolcs earlier tweeted a “notice of increasing activity” at Taal Volcano. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/8R7hUkiWXI — Bianca Dava 🐈‍⬛😺🐈 (@biancadava) March 26, 2022

Alert Level 3 means "there is magmatic intrusion at the Main Crater that may further drive succeeding eruptions," the agency said.

"PHIVOLCS strongly recommends Taal Volcano Island and high-risk barangays of Bilibinwang and Banyaga, Agoncillo and Boso-boso, Gulod and eastern Bugaan East, Laurel, Batangas Province be evacuated due to the possible hazards of pyroclastic density currents and volcanic tsunami should stronger eruptions subsequently occurs," it added.

"The public is reminded that the entire Taal Volcano Island is a Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and entry into the island as well as high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel must be prohibited."

Phivolcs said all activities on Taal Lake should not be allowed at this time, and communities around the Taal Lake shores are advised to take precautionary measures against possible airborne ash and vog and calmly prepare for possible evacuation should unrest intensify.

It urged civil aviation authorities to "advise pilots to avoid flying over Taal Volcano Island as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and pyroclastic density currents such as base surges may pose hazards to aircraft."

Taal Volcano last erupted in January 2020.

