Erap's health improving after hospitalization due to COVID-19: Jinggoy

MANILA - Former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada’s medical condition has improved 2 days since he was confined after contracting COVID-19, his eldest son former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, said Tuesday.

The former president’s oxygenation level improved to 95-98 percent, from Sunday evening’s 85 percent, the younger Estrada told ABS-CBN News in a virtual interview.

"Right now he's (Estrada) is improving... Nag-Facetime kami kanina, he’s very lucid… Gusto na niyang umuwi at okay na raw siya," Jinggoy said.

Despite some improvement, the former senator said it is still too early to say that his father "is already off the hook" since doctors still need to further observe the Estrada patriarch's condition in the next 3 to 4 days.

"Doctors have been updating me of his medical condition… Napakarami pang mga test na kailangan pang gawin," he said.



(He still has to undergo a lot of tests.)

"Ako’y nananawagan sa ating mga kababayan. Kami po ay isama ninyo sa dasal... Sana po malagpasan po nya ito," he said.

(I'm appealing to the public. Please include us in your prayers. I hope he can get through this.)

The former Manila mayor may have contracted COVID-19 from some of the people who visited their house, he said.

"Hindi naman lumalabas ang dad ko eh. Lagi lang siyang nasa bahay. Ang suspetsa ko, 'yung mga visitor na pumupunta sa bahay," Jinggoy said.

(My dad never goes out. He is just at home. I suspect that it came from one of those who visited him at home.)

"Siguro one of them was positive… Alam mo naman ang dad ko, he’s very fond of entertaining people. Sanay siyang marami siyang kausap," he said.



(Maybe one of them was positive... You know my dad, he's very fond of entertaining people. He's used to talking to a lot of people.)

The Estrada family - Jinggoy, his mom former Sen. Loi Ejercito, his wife Precy, his siblings Jackie and Jude, and their children - are in quarantine since they were all exposed to the former president.

So far, none of the family members are displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, Jinggoy said.

"My mom is doing fine. She had this nasty fall last year before the start of the pandemic and she fractured her left arm kaya lang hanggang ngayon hindi pa sya nakaka-recover sa kanyang fracture," he said.

(My mom is doing fine. She had this nasty fall last year before the start of the pandemic and she fractured her left arm but until now she hasn't recovered from that fracture.)

"But siyempre kailangan din nating ingatan dahil na-expose din sya sa dad ko dahil kasama siya sa kwarto kasama 'yung mga nurse," he said.

(We also have to take care of her because she was also exposed to my dad because she and some nurses were with him in a room.)

Estrada's eldest son urged other relatives to "give respect" to their family when it comes to providing updates about the medical condition of the former president.



He made gave the comment a day after his half-brother, former Sen. JV Ejercito, tweeted about a supposed phone conversation with one sibling that "didn’t turn out well."

The call was supposedly made after Ejercito granted a media interview about their father's health.

Estrada said it was not him who called up Ejercito, but maintains his call for their other relatives to give them that utmost respect.

"Sa amin nag-a-update 'yung mga doctor atsaka constant communication naman kami ng dad ko," he said.

(It is us who receives the updates from doctors and we are in constant communication with our dad.)



"Respeto na lang sana sa amin… Wala naman akong away sa mga kapatid. I get along with all of them. Sana naman pagdating sa ganitong sitwasyon, respeto na lang sana," he said.

(I hope they give us some respect... I don't have any feuds with my siblings. I get along with all of them. But when it comes to these situations, I hope they just respect us.)

Jinggoy, Jackie and Jude are Estrada's children with former first lady Loi Ejercito, while JV is Erap's son with former actress-turned-politician Guia Gomez.

The former president also has 2 children with former actress Peachy Osorio namely Joel Eduardo and Teresita.

His children with another actress, Laarni Enriquez, are Jerika, Juan Emilio and Jacob, while Jason and Joma Ejercito were sons from 2 other women.

