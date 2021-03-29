Andanar tests positive for COVID-19, says no travel restrictions violated

PCOO Secretary MArtin Andanar. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Monday said he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I would like to confirm that I have, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19. Though I am asymptomatic, I was immediately isolated and placed on home quarantine," Andanar said in a statement.

He added that contact tracing was underway.

"Rest assured, I am OK and I will still continue to work hard and to perform my duties well, including hosting regular shows to inform the public, as I recuperate from the virus," he said.

Andanar said he did not break travel restrictions.

"Do not entertain the claims of malicious gossip mongers, that are being circulated through text messages. I would not violate travel restrictions, as these strict protocols are in place for our safety. More importantly, I would never jeopardize the well-being of others," Andanar said.

Besides Andanar, five other Cabinet members have recovered from COVID-19, including Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Dozens of senators, congressmen and local government officials have also tested positive for the infectious pathogen.

