Commuters enter the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 North Avenue Station during as they take advantage of the free train rides implemented by the government from March 28 until April 30 , 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The MRT-3 management may convert all its trains to a 4-car configuration starting next year to accommodate more passengers, an official said Tuesday.

"Na-deploy natin yung 2, and eventually, probably next year, yan na po ang configuration natin. Mawawala na ang 3-car train at kapag naayos na po natin yan, mas marami tayong mata-transport," MRT Director for Operations Michael Capati said.

(We deployed 2 four-car trains already, and eventually next year, that will be our configuration. The 3-car trains will be gone. When we fix this further, we will be albe to transport more.)

The rollout of 2 four-car trains started this week. Each can accommodate more than 1,500 passengers "at any given time".

It has a slightly higher capacity from a 3-car train that can carry 1,182 commuters, as each car can accommodate a total of 394 people, according to the MRT-3's website.

The railway underwent rehabilitation which was completed in December last year.

The MRT-3's platforms are designed to accommodate 4-car trains, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) had said.

Capati assured the public that their facilities are ready with the expected influx of passengers, just as they also continue the rehabilitation of MRT-3's station control rooms and ticket offices.

"Fully rehabilitated na ang sistema natin, at yun pong mga pasahero ay ine-encourage natin na sumunod sa health protocols," he said.

(Our system is fully rehabilitated and the passengers are urged to follow health protocols.)

FREE RIDES

Meanwhile, a total of 281,507 passengers availed of the free MRT-3 rides on Monday, the first day of the promo, Capati said.

This is expected to peak to between 300,000 and 400,000 daily until April 30, he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte last week announced the free ride following the completion of the railway's rehabilitation.

An average of 18 to 22 train sets, the DOTr said, are currently operating on the rail line.

Despite the pandemic, transport authorities had said MRT-3 has an average of 280,000 ridership daily.