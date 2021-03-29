Philippines receives purchased 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 shots

A health worker prepares to administer the Chinese Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program at Skanderbeg Square, in Tirana, Albania, March 28, 2021. Florion Goga, Reuters

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday received delivery of another 1 million COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, its first batch of procured coronavirus vaccine worth P700 million, as infections in the country reached another all-time high.

A Philippine Airlines all-cargo flight from Beijing carrying the CoronaVac doses arrived in Manila at 4:04 PM, said the carrier's spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

The delivery raises the country's total stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines to a little over 2.5 million doses, more than 650,000 of which have already been administered.

President Rodrigo Duterte was set to attend the arrival ceremony for the additional supply, according to his spokesman.

The bulk of these doses will go to Metro Manila and its four surrounding provinces that are under the strictest quarantine level, as well as Cebu and Davao, Harry Roque said in a press briefing.

Health workers and people with health risks are on top of the priority to get the Sinovac jabs, he added.

The Philippines in mid-January signed a supply deal for 25 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which, according to the country's Food and Drug Administration, showed an efficacy rate of 65.3% based on trials in Indonesia, and up to 91.2% based on trials done in Turkey, involving adults aged 18 to 59 years.

The government has received 1 million China-donated Sinovac shots in two batches on Feb. 28 and March 24, and 525,600 doses of UK's AstraZeneca vaccine through the global sharing platform COVAX Facility.

On Monday, the Philippines recorded its highest ever daily increase of 10,016 coronavirus infections, pushing the country's total to 731,894 nearly 14 months since confirming its first case.

More details to follow.