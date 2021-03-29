Duterte approves ECQ 'ayuda' for almost 23 million people

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the distribution of aid to low income families in the NCR Plus area amid the reimposition of the enhanced community quarantine. Handout photo

MANILA (UPDATED) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday approved the distribution of "ayuda" to around 22.9 million people to help them cope with the strictest of 4 lockdown levels imposed to curb an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Around 80 percent of the population in the "NCR Plus" area will receive aid, according to his former aide and current Senator Bong Go.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, during the Cabinet's weekly meeting with the President, said the government will be giving at least P1,000 worth of aid per person, but not more than P4,000 per family.

Avisado clarified that unlike the first round of distribution of the social amelioration fund last year, the aid that will be distributed this time will be "in kind."

Avisado, likewise, said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is ready to download the funds to the local government as soon as the President approves the memorandum.

The NCR Plus area is composed of the cities in the National Capital Region and the nearby provinces of Rizal, Bulacan, Cavite and Laguna. The whole area is currently under enhanced community quarantine until Sunday, April 4.

Avisado earlier Monday said the aid would come from the "remaining unutilized balances of Bayanihan 2," the country's second pandemic stimulus package.

The law, which has been extended until June 30 this year, allocates a total of P140 billion to help sectors affected by the health crisis, and P25 billion in standby funds should the government need more money to finance COVID-19-related projects.

In February, Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said that about a quarter of the Bayanihan 2 funds have yet to be spent.

Avisado said the latest assistance would be "definitely lower than what we have given during the Bayanihan 1." Last year, 18 million families received P5,000 to P8,000 in cash aid.

The Philippines is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, prompting the government to tighten existing curbs in the capital and its four surrounding provinces.

The health department said total confirmed cases had increased to 731,894, while confirmed deaths reached 13,186, including 16 more casualties on Monday.

— With a report from Reuters

