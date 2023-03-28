NLEX Connector's Caloocan-España segment opens March 29

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. inaugurates the first section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector from Caloocan to España in a program at the toll plaza located between the cities of Caloocan and Manila on March 27, 2023. Alfred Frias, PNA/file

Caloocan-España segment toll-free for now

MANILA - The five-kilometer Caloocan-España segment of the NLEX Connector will open to the public on March 29, following its inauguration earlier this week.

NLEX Corporation President J. Luigi Bautista said the segment will be toll-free for a limited time.

"We are offering free access for a limited period, so motorists can experience for themselves the convenience of using the NLEX Connector," he said.

NLEX also said it will issue another announcement to advise motorists when it will start collecting toll for this new expressway.

With the opening of the section of the NLEX Connector, motorists can now travel between Caloocan and Manila in just five minutes, instead of 30 minutes.

A speed limit of 60 kilometers per hour will be strictly implemented for trucks, while cars and SUVs, buses and motorcycles with displacement 400cc and above will have a speed limit of 80 kph.

The Caloocan-España segment is expected to ease traffic along España Boulevard, Abad Santos Avenue, Rizal Avenue and Lacson Avenue, while also providing access to several areas including the University Belt.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the first phase of the 8-kilometer project of the NLEX Corporation.

