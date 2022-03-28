Robredo says Northern Samar is real 'Solid North'

Presidential candidate VP Leni Robredo ended her campaign rally in Catarman, Northern Samar by raising hands with local officials of the province.

VP @lenirobredo is being endorsed by local officials of the province.



"Ang tunay na Solid North ay ang Solid Northern Samar!" #Halalan2022@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/RKNiWCSTig — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) March 28, 2022

She has secured the endorsement of Northern Samar governor Edwin Ongchuan and several town mayors.

"Ang tunay na Solid North ay ang Solid Northern Samar!"

Despite muddy grounds because of the downpour, University of Eastern Philippines still was packed with people for the Rayhak People's Rally of Team Leni-Kiko in Catarman.

Rayhak is a Waray word for a happy gathering.

Robredo addressed the crowd by likening the struggles of Samar residents to her home region of Bicol. She promised to help the province which is usually unheard in national policy making.

"Yung pinaka-nangangailangan ang ating pinaka-tutulungan," she said.

The presidential bet promised to stabilize power supply and telco signal in the province. She also said she'll finish their circumferential road.

Earlier in the day, Robredo attended rallies in Calbayog and Catbalogan.

RELATED VIDEO