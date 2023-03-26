Philippines joins first in-person Earth Hour since pandemic

Scenes from the Earth Hour celebration in Quezon City on March 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Earth Hour celebration in Quezon City on March 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Earth Hour celebration in Quezon City on March 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Scenes from the Earth Hour celebration in Quezon City on March 25, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday marked the first in-person Earth Hour celebrations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Department of Energy, the country saved 65.23 megawatts of power after Filipinos nationwide switched off their lights Saturday evening.

In Quezon City, hundreds flocked to the Quezon Memorial Circle to witness the ceremonial switch-off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials from the city government and the World Wildlife Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF) led the Earth Hour celebrations, dubbed “The Biggest Hour on Earth.”

Angela Consuelo Ibay, head of the WWF Philippines’ climate and energy program, said that they plan to make Earth Hour celebrations bigger between 2023 and 2030 in an effort to uphold “the laws of biodiversity.”

The event also aimed to spread awareness on the effects of climate change.

“As we all know today mayroon na po tayong climate change. As individuals we also have our own responsibilities. It is important that we do our own part in joining environmental activities,” said Thea Mercader, who joined the switch-off ceremony.

A solidarity run was also held as lights were switched off at the Quezon Memorial Shrine.

Elsewhere in Metro Manila, the Quezon City Hall, Araneta City in Cubao, and SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City also turned off their lights in celebration of Earth Hour.

Malacañang also joined in the celebration by turning off its lights for 60 minutes.

In his YouTube page, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to switch off and “give Mother Nature 60 minutes to breathe.”

“It only takes 60 minutes to do good for our future, 60 minutes to take notice and commit to saving the nature and to be united to take action because together nothing is impossible,” he said.

Outside Metro Manila, the city of San Fernando, Pampanga also joined in switching off its lights. About 50 percent of the lights in hallways and billboards in Clark, Pampanga were also turned off for an hour.

In Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, residents also turned off their lights following a resolution passed by its council urging them to switch-off their lights daily from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Since 2007, the Earth Hour has been observed worldwide as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

It also aims to reduce the Earth’s carbon emission and greenhouse gases, as well as to raise awareness on environmental issues. — Report from Larize Lee, ABS-CBN News

