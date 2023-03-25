Environmental groups, QC mark Earth Hour

MULTIMEDIA

Environmental groups, QC LGU mark Earth Hour

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A child walks by the Earth Hour logo as members of various environmental groups and the Quezon City local government mark Earth Hour at the Quezon Memorial Monument on Saturday. Dubbed the Biggest Hour For Earth, it is the first in-person event since 2020, and continues to educate and spread awareness on the different environmental issues and calls on every Filipino to realize the power to make a positive impact on our planet.