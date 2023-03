The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai unveiled on Saturday, March 25 the MWO word sculpture at the former Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) now renamed to Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The event was attended by MWO Dubai officials and staff led by Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista and members of the UAE Alumni of the Concillium of the Scintilla Juris Fraternity- Astrum Scientis Sorority and Stella Juris Sorority.

