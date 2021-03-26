IATF allows licensure exams in May, June

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s COVID-19 response has allowed the Professional Regulation Commission to facilitate licensure examinations in May and June, Malacañang said on Friday.

The PRC last year postponed licensure examinations scheduled from October to December to avoid mass gatherings that may spread coronavirus infections. The IATF allowed the exams to resume from January to March.



"Inaprubahan din po ng IATF ang request ng Professional Regulation Commission na magsagawa ng licensure examinations for professionals sa Mayo at Hunyo ngayong taon habang istriktong ipinatutupad ang health protocols ng Department of Health," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(The IATF approved the request of the Professional Regulation Commission to hold licensure examinations for professionals in May and June this year, while health protocols of the Department of Health are strictly enforced.)

Exam takers from areas under general community quarantine are discouraged to take the PCR test in areas under modified GCQ, the least stringent of 4 quarantine levels, Roque said in a televised public briefing.

Some PRC exams scheduled in May and June include those for civil engineers, dentists, nurses, physical therapists, criminologists, architects, and interior designers, among others.

The full list of PRC exams is on its website.

The commission earlier said it was looking into shifting its pen-and-paper tests online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We might be able to start with the smaller boards which may be more manageable," PRC Chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr. said during a Senate hearing last October.

FROM THE ARCHIVES