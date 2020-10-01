PRC eyes online licensure exams

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission said Thursday it was looking into the conduct of online licensure exams next year due to the continuing threat of COVID-19.

"We are looking at more technology-based examination. We are preparing for that," PRC Chairman Teofilo Pilando Jr. said during the Senate's hearing of the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

"We might be able to start with the smaller boards which may be more manageable," he added.

The PRC is an attached agency of the DOLE.

The PRC earlier postponed a number of licensure examinations scheduled from October to December this year to avoid gathering people, which may lead to COVID-19 infections.

The postponed exams will be rescheduled in 2021, the PRC added.