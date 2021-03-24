Korte Suprema, Senado kinondena ang mga pagpatay sa mga abogado

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Kasunod ng pagkondena ng Korte Suprema sa mga pagpatay sa mga abogado, ipinasa naman ng Senado ang resolusyon para hilingin kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na kumilos din para pigilan ang mga pagpaslang.

Inihain ang resolusyon ng 8 abogadong senador.

"Resolved, further, to urge the president to undertake the necessary steps in ensuring the safety of the members of the legal profession by laying out definitive solutions and actions to address such rampant violence and killings, including the prompt, impartial and efficient investigation and prosecution of the cases," sabi sa Senate Resolution No. 691.

Sa opisyal na datos mula sa Department of Justice, 54 na abugado na ang napapatay sa ilalim ng Duterte administration, pero 5 kaso pa lang ang nakakarating sa korte.

"The failure to condemn, investigate and prosecute these, and bring perpetrators to justice is an act of injustice in itself. We therefore condemn in the strongest sense, these killings of and acts of violence, against members of the bar and bench. To not act or speak is an act of injustice in itself," sabi ni Senate Minority Leader Sen. Franklin Drilon.

Bago nito, naglabas noong Martes ang Korte Suprema ng isang pambihirang pahayag na kinokondena rin ang mga pagpaslang.

"The court condemns in the strongest sense, every instance where a lawyer is threatened or killed and where a judge is threatened and unfairly labeled... To threaten our judges and our lawyers is no less than an assault on the judiciary. To assault the judiciary is to shake the very bedrock on which the rule of law stands. This cannot be allowed in a civilized society like ours. This cannot go undenounced on the court’s watch," sabi ng mga mahistrado sa isang pahayag na binasa ni SC spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka.

Sa pahayag ng Korte Suprema, kabilang sa mga gagawin nila ay ang pagpapanukala na gumamit ng mga body camera ang mga pulis sa paghain ng search at arrest warrant.

Rerepasuhin din nila ang panuntunan sa writ of amparo at habeas data na maaaring gamitin para humingi ng saklolo sa SC kapag may banta sa buhay, kalayaan at seguridad.

Ikinatuwa ni retired Supreme Court senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio ang naging hakbang ng korte.

"I’m very happy with what the Supreme Court has stated. I think the Supreme Court is taking seriously its duty to enforce Constitutional rights. It's a special duty entrusted to the Supreme Court," sabi ni Carpio.

Para sa Commission on Human Rights, dapat suportahan ng buong gobyerno ang mga hakbang ng Korte Suprema para masigurong gumagana ang mga sistema ng hustisya sa bansa at maproteksyunan ang mga karapatan ng taumbayan.

"Ultimately, to assault the legal profession—hence, an assault to the judiciary—is to assault the established check and balance in the government enshrined in the Constitution. It is in the best interest of the entire government to support these courses of action from the Supreme Court to ensure that a functional justice system in the country remains and that protection of our rights can be assured, especially at a time when human rights are constantly threatened and challenged," ani CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia.

Pero si Sen. Leila de Lima, ikinalulungkot, at nagtataka, kung bakit umano hinintay pa ng SC na maraming abogado ang mapatay bago ito nagsalita.

"It is unfortunate that so many lawyers had to die before the Supreme Court acted. The question is, will Duterte listen or will he continue to instruct our police to ignore human rights. In the first place, it is the Supreme Court itself who said that he is immune from suit, and that anyone he attacks is without recourse in law. Duterte is a monster that SC helped create," ani De Lima.

Pero para sa National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers (NUPL), hindi man agaran kumilos ang Korte, ang importante, umaksyon na ito.

"[I] do not want to redirect the discussion there... This is a big step, by itself. It’s a standalone big step that is most welcome to us who are under attack. It’s better than nothing," sabi ni NUPL president Edre Olalia.

Gayunman, dagdag ng NUPL, kailangang masigurong may safeguards ang paggamit ng body cameras.

Hiling naman ng Philippine National Police, makonsidera rin sana ang kanilang kalagayan lalo't posibleng di angkop ang panuntunang ilabas ng SC kumpara sa nangyayaring sitwasyon sa operasyon.

Maglalabas din daw ang PNP ng sariling patakaran sa paggamit ng body cameras.