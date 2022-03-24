Members of Akbayan hold a protest in front of the Commission on Elections on March 21, 2022. The group submitted a letter to the Comelec en banc urging the electoral body to release soonest the resolution on the disqualification case the group filed against Ferdinand Marcos Jr. / Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections will rule on the remaining disqualification cases against Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. before the end of April, a commissioner said Thursday.

Commissioner George Erwin Garcia, who did not participate in the discussion because he was a lawyer for Marcos, revealed that Chairman Saidamen Balt Pangarungan committed that all pending cases will be resolved by the end of next month, possibly between the 2nd week to 3rd week.

Garcia said that Pangarungan likewise ordered whoever is the ponente to resolve the remaining case at the division level so that all petitions can be out of the poll body’s hands already.

Comelec decisions maybe reviewed by the Supreme Court upon a proper petition.

The disqualification case against Marcos stems from a conviction for non-payment of taxes.

Party-list group Akbayan on Monday submitted a letter to the Comelec urging the body to finally act on their disqualification case against Marcos.

Akbayan filed its disqualification case in December. It was junked by the 1st division but the group filed a motion for reconsideration before the full commission.

Marcos is the frontrunner in the latest presidential surveys of Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations.

The national and local elections will be held on May 9.

