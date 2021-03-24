Think tank urges China to withdraw militia fleet from PH waters, warns of global security risks

Some of the about 220 Chinese vessels reported by the Philippine Coast Guard and believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel are pictured at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea, March 7, 2021. Picture taken March 7, 2021. Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea/Handout via Reuters

MANILA - A Philippine-based think thank has urged China to withdraw its "uninvited" maritime militia vessels moored on Philippine waters, describing the move as a risk to regional peace and stability.

In a statement, the Philippine Council on Foreign Relations (PCFR) said China's intrusion to the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the West Philippine Sea through over 200 boats on the Julian Felipe Reef is a "serious concern" not only to the Southeast Asian region but to the whole world.

The West Philippine Sea is the country's EEZ in the South China Sea, nearly all of which China claims, citing historical rights. This, despite a ruling by a UN-backed tribunal in July 2016 invalidating it's expansive claim.

"China’s illegal activities in the South China Sea, including the use or threat of force to impose its will on others, are a matter of serious concern not only to the Philippines," the statement read.

It also called on other countries to "focus their attention on profound human security risks," and warned about Beijing's "unfriendly act."

"It is not impossible, considering the security linkages and commitments of nations concerned, that these activities can have cataclysmic consequences for one and all," the organization pointed out.

Julian Felipe Reef (Whitsun Reef) is a large boomerang shaped shallow coral reef at the northeast of Pagkakaisa Banks and Reefs (Union Reefs), located approximately 175 nautical miles west of Bataraza, Palawan.

It is within the Philippine EEZ and continental shelf, over which the country owns exclusive right to use resources, including fish, oil and natural gas.

This is why the PCFR said the appearance of Beijing's boats on a "territory it falsely claims" is against international law.

"Like Mischief Reef, it is not in disputed territory. Disputing what is legal in all respects can never be right," PCFR said.

"China has refused to accept the ruling of the tribunal that China’s arbitrary 'nine-dash line' in the South China Sea has no legal basis. The ruling is now part of International Law and recognized by the world’s leading maritime powers."

The US State Department on Tuesday reiterated its support to the Philippines, calling out China for using its maritime militia vessels to "intimidate and provoke" other countries.

"The US stands with our ally, the Philippines, regarding concerns about the gathering of PRC maritime militia vessels near Whitsun Reef... which undermines peace and security," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 23, 2021

This was also echoed by Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa, who tweeted that China should respect the rule of law in the sea and work with the international community to keep international waters "open and peaceful."

"The South China Sea issues are directly related to peace and stability and a concern for all. Japan strongly opposes any action that heightens tensions," Ambassador Koshikawa said.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila blasted the US and Japan, describing them a "selfish" for alleged meddling in the issue based on its recent scathing tweets.

The two countries are not claimants to the waters but have been vocal in calling for freedom of navigation and a peaceful resolution to the protracted dispute. Japan has a separate dispute with China over the East China Sea.

Beijing's Embassy on Wednesday said it "pitied" Japan for stooping "willingly as a strategic vassal" for the US, blaming them for supposedly causing tensions in the region.

"Within our region tensions are rising because some external countries are bent on playing fusty geopolitical games," it tweeted.

— ChineseEmbassyManila (@Chinaembmanila) March 24, 2021

"China, as a littoral state of the SCS, is committed to managing differences through bilateral consultations and safeguarding peace and stability in the region," it added.

The Embassy pointed out that Japan is driven to rally behind the matter on the West Philippine Sea because it has a dispute with China in the East China Sea.

"Such despicable behavior is inviting the wolf into the house, betraying the collective interests of the whole region and doomed to fail."

Beijing has asserted sovereignty over the Senkaku Islands, a group of uninhabited islets administered by Japan in the East China Sea, frequently sending ships nearby to project its power.

The Chinese Embassy earlier accused the US of "provoking confrontation" over its interference.

It said China and the Philippines, both "sovereign and independent countries," have a way of resolving the circumstance.

Chinese Embassy reacts to US Embassy statement on presence of Chinese vessels in West PH Sea. | via @willardcheng



— ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 23, 2021

The Department of Foreign Affairs this week filed a diplomatic protest on the presence of the Chinese militia vessels.

The agency also said late Tuesday that China's "continuing infringements" in Philippine territory despite "resolute protests" by Manila are "contrary" to its "commitments under international law" and an agreement it forged with Southeast Asian nations.

Outside of the dispute, China and the Philippines have pursued friendlier ties under the Duterte administration. On Wednesday, a fresh batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac BioTech arrived in the country.

