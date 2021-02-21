China coast guard vessels enter Japan waters near Senkakus

NAHA, Japan - Two Chinese coast guard vessels entered Japan's territorial waters near the Senkaku Islands on Sunday for the second day in a row, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The vessels intruded into the waters near the group of uninhabited islets, which China claims, in the East China Sea at around 4:50 a.m.

It was the ninth intrusion this year and the latest since China enacted a law earlier this month explicitly allowing its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships that Beijing sees as illegally entering its waters. Japan has lodged protests over the repeated intrusions.

The Chinese vessels made a move to approach a Japanese fishing boat in the area, the Japanese coast guard said.

A Japanese patrol vessel deployed around the fishing boat to ensure its safety warned the Chinese vessels to leave Japanese territory, it said.

