5 mayors asked to explain COVID-19 vaccination despite not being prioritized

Tacloban mayor Alfred Romualdez becomes the country's first local chief executive to receive China's CoronoVac vaccine, the Presidential Communications Operations Office earlier said. Mayor Alfred Romualdez

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government has asked five mayors to explain their COVID-19 vaccination at a time when the country prioritizes only health workers.

Among local chief executives issued show-cause orders were Mayor Alfred Romualdez of Tacloban City, Mayor Dibu Tuan of T'boli town in South Cotabato, Mayor Sulpicio Villalobos of Sto. Niño town in South Cotabato, Mayor Noel Rosal of Legazpi City in Albay, and Mayor Abraham Ibba of Bataraza town in Palawan.

Romualdez was the first local chief executive to receive a dose of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine, the the Presidential Communications Operations Office said in a now-deleted tweet.

LOOK: 5 mayors were given show-cause orders for jumping the #COVID19 vaccine queue, according to DILG Usec. Epimaco Densing. pic.twitter.com/El2d7jBDyO — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) March 24, 2021

Medical frontliners should be the only group to get COVID-19 shots for now, Palace spokesman Harry Roque earlier said.

Violations of this rule would impact future deliveries from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, which said health workers should be prioritized, he said.

"We regret this incident, but I will refer the matter to the DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) dahil kinakailangan po talagang imbestigahan ito," Roque said in a press briefing.

(This needs to be investigated.)