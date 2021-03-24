'Mayor, sabay na lang ako sa'yo': Tacloban mayor explains move to get Sinovac jab

Tacloban mayor Alfred Romualdez becomes the country's first local chief executive to receive China's CoronoVac vaccine, the Presidential Communications Operations Office earlier said. Mayor Alfred Romualdez

MANILA - Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez defended Wednesday his decision to get inoculated against COVID-19 despite not being on the government priority list, saying he wanted to show health workers that the vaccine was safe.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Romualdez said only 85 out of 160 health workers at the city hospital agreed to receive the Sinovac jab because of fear of the vaccine.

"Natatakot sila...Pagkatapos sinabi nila: 'Mayor, tomorrow is the last day. Pag hindi nabakunahan ang mga health workers natin, hindi lahat, ay isasauli natin ito sa [National Capital Region]," he said.

Romualdez, a COVID-19 survivor, said he agreed to receive the vaccine after some health workers said they would only get the same vaccine he got.

"Tinatanong sa akin, 'Mayor, sabay na lang ako sa'yo pag nabakunahan ka.' Hindi ako priority, akala nila siguro naghihintay ako, baka may mas magandang bakuna. Sasabay sila sa akin."

(They were asking me, saying 'Mayor I'll get vaccinated with you.' I said I was not a priority. They must have thought I was waiting for a better vaccine.)

"Sabi ko kung ano ang pinaka-kinakatakutan niyo ibigay niyo sa'kin para 'yung iba pumayag na... 'Yung 350 naging 790."

(I said give me whatever they are most afraid of so the others will agree to get vaccinated. The 350 people who chose to get the vaccine became 790.)

Romualdez said the city did not get to use all of its allocated doses, which were then returned to Metro Manila.

"Gahol na sa oras. Kaya ako naghihintay. Sabi ko sa kanila: 'Sayang ito. We have to prepare,'" he added.

Romualdez made the remark after national government said he would be investigated for getting the jab as mayors were not high on the priority list.

Medical frontliners should be the only group to get COVID-19 shots for now, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Violations of this rule would impact future deliveries from vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility, which said health workers should be prioritized, he said.