Kris Aquino makes rare appearance to campaign for Leni-Kiko tandem in Tarlac

LOOK: Kris Aquino with her sons Josh and Bimby at the Tarlac rally for VP @lenirobredo. Aquino gets emotional remembering her late brother former president Noynoy Aquino. pic.twitter.com/RC0ptV3oIB — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 23, 2022

Presidential candidate Leni Robredo had a surprise guest in her "Puso" Grand People's Rally in Tarlac, no less than actress Kris Aquino, youngest sister of the late former President Benigno 'Noynoy' Aquino III.

The frail Aquino, who has lost weight due to her autoimmune disease, appeared onstage with both sons, Josh and Bimby, to campaign for the Leni-Kiko Pangilinan tandem.

This is Aquino's first physical appearance to campaign for the tandem since the onset of the national campaign period last February 8.

Prior to this, Aquino appeared once with Robredo to distribute relief goods. Aquino went emotional as she recalled her brother Noynoy, who passed away last year.

But she turned to her fight mode as she took a swipe at Tarlac City Mayor Cristy Angeles, who staunchly supports Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

She also took a swipe at her exes, whom she didn't name, who are already part of the UniTeam.

Aquino revealed that her brother left a letter to Robredo before he died.

In this letter, originally written in English but translated by the younger Aquino in Filipino, the former president described Robredo as a sincere leader who puts others before herself.

"Sabi niya, sa'yo ko nakikita na iisa ang pananaw, iisa ang vision, may sincerity and may ability to put others bago ang sarili," she said.

(He said, I see that you have a single vision, sincerity, and you put others first before yourself.)

"Kaya sabi ko sa sarili ko, you have to fight for her, kasi sa kanya bilib si Noy," she added.

(So, I told myself, you have to fight for her, because Noy believed in her.)

LOOK: On limited time by her doctor’s orders due to her illness, Aquino ends her message saying, “Wag nyo syang (Robredo) pababayaan, dahil sigurado ako kayo ang aalagaan nya.” pic.twitter.com/s0I3bp7Aym — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 23, 2022

Aquino said she was allowed by her doctors to appear onstage for only 30 minutes.

She also recounted that she only learned last night that Robredo's rally will be in Tarlac, and she resolved to be there.

LOOK: After joining the crowd at the Pasig people’s rally last Sunday, Angel Locsin tonight joins Kris Aquino onstage at the Tarlac people’s rally in support of VP @lenirobredo. Locsin said she initially wanted to stay in the crowd, but Aquino urged her to come onstage. pic.twitter.com/4pe2rCJz6p — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 23, 2022

Aside from Kris, celebrity philanthropist Angel Locsin also made an appearance onstage.

Locsin said had said she'd rather be with the crowd than onstage.

In Sunday's PasigLaban, Locsin also appeared with the crowd to support Robredo. Locsin has been a staunch supporter of Robredo, and has donated to OVP's initiatives in disaster response.

This is Aquino and Locsin's first onstage appearance to campaign for the Leni-Kiko tandem. -- reports from Wena Cos and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News