No room for the ill: Medical City declares full capacity for COVID-19 patients

MANILA - The Medical City's bed capacity for COVID-19 patients is "fully occupied," its chief medical director said Tuesday.

Hospitals earlier sought "reinforcement" from government as COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the capital region, which has formed a bubble to prevent further virus spread.

The Medical City has around 100 COVID-19 patients, with 84 suffering from a moderate case of the disease and 16 in the intensive care unit, said Dr. Rafael Claudio. Some 20 patients were waiting in the emergency room as of Monday, he said.

A total of 120 beds are allocated for virus patients, which makes up for 26 percent of the hospital's entire bed capacity.

"Lahat itong beds na allocated for moderate or critical patients ay fully occupied," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Beds allocated for moderate or critical patients are fully occupied.)

"Humihingi kami ng pagunawa kasi di na kami makatanggap ng dagdag pang taong maghihintay sa ER. Kung pwede pakinabangan natin ang ibang ospital na nakalista sa ONE Hospital Command."

(We ask for the public's understanding as we can't receive anymore people who will wait in the ER. If they can, please make use of other hospitals under the ONE Hospital Command.)

Aside from COVID-19 beds, the hospital also lacks manpower after 67 of its health workers contracted the illness and 69 others were isolated due to possible exposure, according to Claudio.

Around 90 percent of hospital staff have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, he added.

Hospitals in Metro Manila are projected to reach full capacity by Holy Week if government fails to slow down COVID-19 transmission, independent research group OCTA earlier said.

The country could reach 10,000 daily new cases by the end of the month, half likely to be recorded in the capital region, if the current daily trend continues, it added.

The Philippines on Monday tallied another record-high number of new COVID-19 infections at 8,019, bringing the country's total cases to 671,792.