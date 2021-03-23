Manila archdiocese to open churches on Holy Week; Palace warns vs defiance of COVID curbs

Devotees attend a Mass to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene at the San Sebastian Church in Manila on January 09, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News





MANILA — The Archdiocese of Manila on Tuesday said it would open its churches for worship at limited capacity on Holy Week, a move that Malacañang said was against protocols to curb the surge of COVID-19 infections.

In a pastoral instruction for Holy Week, Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo said there would be "no religious activity outside of our churches such as senakulo, pabasa, processions, motorcades, and visita iglesia."

"But within our churches starting March 24 we will have our religious worship within 10% of our maximum church capacity," he said in a pastoral instruction uploaded on Facebook by the Archdiocese of Manila Office of Communications.

"Let the worshippers be spread apart within our churches, using the health protocols that we have been so consistently implementing," read the document.

The inter-agency task force has banned gatherings of more than 10 people in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces until April 4 to curb an uptick of COVID-19 cases.

The planned opening of churches "would be contrary po to the decision of the IATF," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"We ask Bishop Pabillo not to encourage disregard of IATF rules. Ito naman po ay para sa kabutihan ng lahat," he said in a press briefing.

(This is for the good of everyone anyway.)

If churches push through with their opening, Roque said, "in the exercise of police powers, we can order the churches closed."



"Huwag sana pong dumating doon, Bishop Pabillo. Wala po tayong makakamit na kahit anong objective if you will defy and you will force the state to close the doors of the church," he added.

(We hope it will not come to that Bishop Pabillo. We cannot achieve any objective if you will defy and you will force the state to close the doors of the church.)

The Philippines on Monday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 COVID-19 infections, as authorities implemented tighter curbs in the congested capital region and hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas.

In a bulletin, the health department said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a new record high in daily cases in the past four days.



Intensive care departments of hospitals in the capital were nearing critical levels, government data showed.

The new wave of cases in the Philippines, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia, is also threatening hopes of a strong economic rebound after a record contraction last year and the loss of millions of jobs.

Tighter measures could reduce the number of new cases by at least 25 percent, Roque told a news conference on Monday.

The Philippines, which launched its vaccination drive later than neighbors at the start of this month, has received 1.125 million donated doses of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The government plans to inoculate 70 million adults as it seeks to achieve herd immunity.

— With a report from Reuters

