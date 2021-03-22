Nearly 600 suicide-related calls recorded in January-February: DOH

Video Courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA — The Philippines' crisis hotline has registered a monthly average of 289 suicide-related calls in the first two months of the year, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

DOH said that from January 1 to March 15, 2021, the hotline received an average of 1,002 calls per month, while suicide calls averaged 289 a month.

This year's numbers is higher than 2020's 918 monthly average phone calls, 106 of which are suicide-related, DOH added. Pandemic year 2020 registered 11,017 calls from January to December.

“This is one of the things na binabantayan natin. At cognizant tayo sa fact na during this pandemic tumaas talaga yung mga consultations natin dito sa hotlines natin for mental health,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(This is one of the things we are monitoring. We are cognizant of the fact during this pandemic that consultations for our mental health hotlines are indeed increasing.)

Vergeire said September 2020 logged the most number of calls while February 2021 registered the second-highest number.

On a daily basis, Vergeire said the hotline received 35 to 52 calls. Among the reasons for calling the hotline are anxiety and depression, stressful life events, interpersonal concerns, mood concerns and referral services.

Philippine Statistics Authority data released this month showed that deaths due to suicides rose by almost 26% in 2020, making suicide the 27th leading cause of death in the country.

Vergeire said they do not have data about mental health consultations of health workers but hospitals have their own programs to help employees debrief, especially after their 2-week assignments in COVID wards.

The NCMH hotline can be reached through the following numbers:

▪ 1553 (Luzon-wide landline toll-free)

GLOBE / TM Subscribers

▪ 0917-899-8727

▪ 0966-351-4518

SMART / SUN / TNT Subscribers

▪ 0908-639-2672

Editor's note:

A group in the Philippines is dedicated to addressing those who have suicidal tendencies.

The crisis hotlines of the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation aim to make these individuals feel that someone is ready to listen to them.

These are their hotline numbers:

Information and Crisis Intervention Center (02) 804-HOPE (4673) 0917-558-HOPE (4673) or (632) 211-4550 0917-852-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-6876 0917-842-HOPE (4673) or (632) 964-4084

In Touch Crisis Lines: 0917-572-HOPE or (632) 211-1305 (02) 893-7606 (24/7) (02) 893-7603 (Mon-Fri, 9 am-5 pm) Globe (63917) 800.1123 or (632) 506.7314 Sun (63922) 893.8944 or (632) 346.8776